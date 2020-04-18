Amnesty International: Pashinyan urged his supporters to block court buildings when the court released Robert Kocharyan – Panorama

Judicial methods in international locations as various as Moldova and Armenia had been weak to political stress in accordance to Amnesty International’s annual 2019 report for Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

The report printed on April 16 states that when the court released Robert Kocharyan on bail in May 2019, Prime Minister Nicol Pashinyan had known as for a complete reform of the judiciary, publicly criticised the judges for the choice to launch him and urged his supporters to block court buildings.

The supply reminded that former President Robert Kocharyan was arrested for the third time on 25 June 2019, after being charged in 2018 with “overthrowing the constitutional order” and bribe-taking. “The prosecution argued that the former President had been responsible for the violent dispersal, resulting in 10 deaths, of the March 2008 protests against what the thenopposition believed to be fraudulent elections. Robert Kocharyan denounced the charges as unfounded and politically motivated and accused the government of undue pressure on the judiciary,” the report learn.

It is famous that different former excessive-degree authorities officers additionally confronted prosecution in reference to the violent dispersal of the March 2008 protests and different alleged cases of abuses of energy; proceedings had been ongoing at the finish of the yr.