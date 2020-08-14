Amnesty calls on Saudi king to release jailed Hamas leader and son – Middle East Monitor

Amnesty International has actually sent out an immediate letter of action to Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz to right away and unconditionally release apprehended Hamas leader,Dr Muhammad Al-Khodari, and his son, Hani, who have actually been apprehended for more than a year.

In April 2019 Saudi security forces detained 82-year-old Al-Khodari and his son Hani, 48 a speaker at Umm Al-Qura University in Makkah, and put them under examination as an outcome of their relationship with Palestinian motion Hamas.

Al-Khodari, who has actually been residing in the kingdom for almost thirty years, worked as Hamas’ representative in the kingdom in the complete understanding of Saudi authorities and with the approval of the lateKing Fahad He has actually not worked as the motion’s agent for 11 years

Saudi private investigators implicate Al-Khodari’s son, Hani, of moving cash fromSaudi Arabia to Turkey He has, nevertheless, shown that the cash was predestined to make it possible for a residential or commercial property purchase there.

According to the immediate action letter, Al-Khodari needs constant medical attention as he is a cancer client.

