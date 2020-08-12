Ammonium nitrate that exploded in Beirut bought for mining, Mozambican firm says

Fábrica de Explosivos Moçambique (FEM), a Mozambican explosives manufacturing company, told CNN that they were the ones who originally ordered the ammonium nitrate that was left at Beirut’s port for nearly seven years.

The order of ammonium nitrate was intended for manufacturing explosives for mining companies in Mozambique, the spokesperson said.

“We can confirm that yes, we did order it,” a spokesperson for FEM told CNN.

The ammonium nitrate never made it to Mozambique, the source said, and instead was kept in a container at Beirut’s port for over six years before exploding earlier this week. The catastrophic blast has resulted in widespread devastation to Lebanon’s capital city and left at least 154 dead, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

FEM told CNN this was the only shipment of the chemical ordered by the Mozambican firm that never arrived.

“This is not common. It’s absolutely not common,” the spokesperson said. “Usually, when you place an order for whatever it is that you’re buying, it’s not common that you don’t get the goods. This is a vessel, it’s not like one thing that was lost in the mail, it’s a big quantity.”

The spokesperson has been with the company since 2008 and said there had been no similar lost shipments of ammonium nitrate since then.

CNN agreed not to publish…