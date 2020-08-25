‘Ammonite’ trailer features Saoirse Ronan, Kate Winslet as paleontologists falling in love

The trailer opens with a montage of Mary carrying out her work of finding fossils, cleaning them and more before Charlotte and her husband pay her a visit.

“My wife, she hasn’t been at all well of late,” says the husband, played by James McArdle. “She suffers from melancholia. I want her to walk the shoreline with you, learn from you.”

“I’m not looking for an apprentice,” Mary insists, but Charlotte’s husband offers a handsome payment, swaying the scientist.

The trailer then follows the pair as they work along the shoreline, despite Charlotte’s confession that she doesn’t “like the water.”

However, as the clip moves forward, Charlotte becomes more and more enthralled in the “beautiful” work that they do.

Eventually, the two engage in a kiss.

“I don’t want to go back to the life I had before you,” Charlotte says.

Mary responds: “What about my life?”

The final shot features the two sitting on the shoreline. Charlotte smiles as Mary offers a somber look.

The film, set in 1840s Southern England, is…