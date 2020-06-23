Amish teenager missing from rural Pennsylvania after religious service

The girl’s dad and mom reported the disappearance to police on Monday morning and stated it was uncommon for her to take off with out telling anybody, the outlet reported.

“There’s no real explainable reason why she would be missing,” Lt. Matthew Hess of the East Lampeter Township Police Department instructed native FOX 43.

Pennsylvania State Police are actually helping with the investigation and stated Stoltzfoos is believed to be “at special risk of harm or injury.”

“We don’t have any indication of criminal activity at this point in time,” Hess instructed the outlet. “We’re just crossing all of our T’s and dotting all of our I’s to try to figure out what might be going on.”

Hess additionally instructed native station WGAL the division had “no reason to believe that she wanted to leave.”

“She didn’t indicate to anyone that she wanted to go take a trip,” Hess stated, “so it’s very out of character for Linda to do this.”

Photographs and posts on the Facebook web page present organized group efforts to seek for Stoltzfoos on foot and in water and utilizing canines and horseback to help.

The search went till 9 p.m. Monday and was set to renew at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Stoltzfoos has brown hair and blue eyes, and is roughly 5 toes, 10 inches tall and 125 kilos, police stated. She is believed to be sporting a tan costume, white apron and white head cap.