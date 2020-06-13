Amir Khan suffered his first knockdown at the hands of amateur opponent Craig Watson | Boxing News



















Craig Watson dropped Amir Khan in the ABA Championships at Preston Guild Hall

A first glimpse of Amir Khan’s vulnerability was given by amateur opponent Craig Watson, but what happened close to the man who floored Britain’s Olympic hero?

The returning silver medallist had received a standing ovation as he arrived for his opening fight in the English ABA championships at Preston Guild Hall in February 2005.

Watson was unprepared for this type of high-profile bout, having initially thought however merely appear on the same show as the Athens Olympian. But Khan’s late entry into the same weight class set the scene for a flurry of punches that highlighted his defensive frailty.

“It was on my birthday. It’s one of the best yet, I’ll tell you that for nowt,” recalled the Mancunian, in those days a trainee steel fixer, who was drawn against Khan, the hottest teenage talent in Britain.

Khan gave an early on exhibition of his blurring speed, pinning Watson in the corner as that he opened an expected lead on the scorecards.

Khan displayed his razor-sharp reflexes in the early rounds

But Watson’s crisp counter sent Khan to the canvas

Watson was edging closer in his southpaw stance, adjusting his range with a few probing punches as he experimented with counter Khan’s whirring combinations.

“The left hand that I clipped him with was a good one, a humdinger.”

Khan stood bolt upwards for a split second, his body shortly frozen by Watson’s left hook, however his legs dramatically crumpled as that he fell backwards onto the canvas.

Pumping his fists in delight, Watson wanted to replace Cuba’s Mario Kindelan as the last man to defeat Khan, but believes the 18-year-old was afforded extra recovery time to reorganise a stray shoelace.

Khan ended the fight with a bloodied nose and a 21-9 win. It was Watson who toured ringside like a victor, reliving his defiant blow in media interviews that heralded the end of his unpaid career.

Watson was swiftly summoned to London by promoter Kellie Maloney, formerly Frank, who was desperate to tie down the sought after 22-year-old on a professional deal.

“I thought when I turned pro I would have all the backing, all of the money, and all of it going my way, and it wasn’t the case,” Watson admitted ruefully.

The Mancunian claimed seven victories before an early on setback

He was pitted against John Fewkes, a more seasoned unbeaten prospect after merely a handful of fights, enduring a narrow points loss, and even after becoming a champion, Watson was wracked by financial concerns.

The Commonwealth title holder was grafting in a warehouse, having been ‘stupid with money’, and a hastily agreed European title fight with Daniele Petrucci ended in a third-round stoppage defeat.

“When I fought the Italian, I was a Commonwealth boxing champion, and I’m thinking, ‘why the bleeding hell am I working? I’ve got no sponsor, I’ve got nothing.’ I’m a champion.”

Watson had reverted back to the role of an opponent. He was hand-picked for the opposing corner to Matthew Hatton on the undercard of Ricky Hatton’s homecoming fight Juan Lazcano at City of Manchester Stadium.

A few rounds in, Hatton’s members of the family were getting increasingly exasperated with Watson.

“I remember during one of the rounds, his dad shouting at him, ‘step back and work Matthew, step back and work.’ I just said, ‘listen to your dad,’ trying to goad him.”

In replays of the fight, Watson gleefully picks out boxing greats such as Mike Tyson and Oscar De La Hoya watching from ringside before famed MC Michael Buffer announced his wide points win.

Matthew Hatton questioned Watson regarding the Commonwealth title

Watson sealed an extraordinary win at City of Manchester Stadium

No more the ‘one-punch ponder,’ right now a highly regarded champion.

“I think I reached beyond my level, because when I turned pro, I never thought I’d reach anywhere near that.”

That grandiose triumph along with a British title sucess in a rematch with John O’Donnell usually are the stand-out achievements within Watson’s 27-fight career, offering 22 is victorious and several defeats.

A lanky heavyweight potential customer had came out below Watson on the bill regarding both O’Donnell fights.

“Tyson Fury, the heavyweight champion of the world, boxed on my undercard. It’s just crazy isn’t it.”

A rematch win over John O’Donnell has been rewarded along with the British title

Khan unified a couple of world super-lightweight titles throughout his profession

There had been short lived talk of another battle with Khan, that fulfilled his own aspirations of globe title beauty, and the two men had been briefly reunited when Watson fought about the similar show since the WBA champion’s support against Paul McCloskey at Manchester Arena.

“I always wanted to get Khan in the pros, but he’s tried to do lightweight where I was trying to do welterweight, and it was never to be.”

Khan nevertheless fights about, seven yrs after Watson left the ring for any final moment, and a possible meeting with Manny Pacquiao is usually the most recent tantalising alternative that appears to be postponing any ideas of pension.

Amir Khan has suggested he could have two more fights before retiring

Ever considering that Watson’s completely placed left, Khan provides endured a new cluster of knockout deficits amongst his numerous subject wins, in addition to his aged foe gives his very own theory relating to this infirmity.

“Everyone says Khan’s chin doesn’t work. It’s not his chin. I think it’s his legs.”

Watson is able to know. His proud buddies will sometimes regale onlookers with the tale of how the boxer coming from Manchester’s Northside club felled Britain’s young man wonder.

“I wouldn’t say I was the best amateur in the world,” claims Watson.

But that you punch has been enough.