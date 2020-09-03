Amid talks with Israel, UAE pursuit of stealth jets rumbles in background – Middle East Monitor

Amid historic normalisation talks between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, American officials spent a morning at an Abu Dhabi airbase housing US stealth jets which the Gulf state hopes to buy despite Israeli objections.

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner met Emirati military officials at the UAE’s Al Dhafra airbase, where the US keeps some of its F-35 advanced stealth warplanes, highlighting the UAE’s years-long drive to obtain the aircraft.

Israel, which has the F-35, has balked at any other Middle East powers obtaining the plane, citing US laws that it should maintain a military advantage in the region.

Kushner, son-in-law to US President Donald Trump, arrived in the Gulf Arab state on Monday on a two-day trip with an Israeli delegation for talks with UAE officials following their US-brokered August 13 accord to normalise relations.

The Gulf state, one of Washington’s closest Middle East allies, has long expressed interest in acquiring the fighter jet made by Lockheed Martin Corp, which Israel has used in combat.

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash has said normalisation should remove “any hurdle” for the United States to sell the F-35 to the UAE.

A UAE official…