Amid Covid economic crisis, questions swirl around Africa’s giant debt to China

China hosted a summit with African leaders on Wednesday, amid questions in what the superpower will do with the £120 billion debt it is owed by African governments who’re desperately trying to prevent the dual threats of the pandemic and economic catastrophe.

Lockdowns, border closures and the worldwide fall in commodity and oil prices are all wreaking havoc on fragile sub-Saharan African economies.

This has been exacerbated by the continent’s substantial debt burden. Many African governments spend large parts of their budgets servicing debts, meaning they have little room to divert resources towards the and economic crises they face.

The continent has no greater creditor than China. A two-decade-long lending bonanza has propelled the Asian giant to the most notable of Africa’s creditor list.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University estimate that from 2000 to 2018, China lent 49 African countries a lot more than £120 billion. China now owns around 17 to 24 % of Africa’s external debt.

Much of this money has been used to pay Chinese construction firms to build major and far needed infrastructure projects. The debt burden varies greatly over the region. Some countries such as the Republic of Congo and Djibouti owe most of their debt to China, although some like Mali, owe less.

At the same time, Chinese political and economic influence in Africa has skyrocketed, worrying many analysts in the West. Last year, China-Africa trade was more than £150bn, five times the total of US-Africa trade.

But China’s debt burden has become at the centre of controversy as African leaders call for immediate debt relief so that they can purchase health services and support their susceptible populations.

China, which can be struggling with its economic crisis because of the coronavirus, has been reluctant to give African governments much leeway.

After mounting pressure, China agreed to suspend all bilateral debt repayments for lots of developing countries, many of them African, from May 1 before the end of 2020, included in the G20’s Debt Service Suspension Initiative for Poorest Countries.

However, the G20 scheme doesn’t actually cancel any debt and it only applies to debt from the Chinese state. Importantly, it generally does not cover the many Chinese commercial creditors who own the bulk of the debts.

African leaders want China to go much further. The African Union has called for a two-year-long standstill on repayments for both private and bilateral debt and in his opening remarks at China-Africa summit, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa urged China to support this call or at least propose an alternative.

The Chinese President Xi Jinping seemed reluctant to make this kind of grand gesture. Instead, that he spoke vaguely about helping ‘relevant’ African countries with interest-free government loans that could mature by the end of 2020 and encouraged African countries to apply for the G20’s relief scheme.

The summit follows months of strained relations between China-Africa.