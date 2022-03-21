For centuries, people have attributed unusual properties to natural stones, using them not only as ornaments, but also as talismans with protective power. Some precious and semi-precious stones have been attributed healing properties.

Even today, many people are convinced that certain types of natural stones protect against this or that disease. Natural stones have a different meaning and meaning, each one its own.



Agate

Agate is considered to help make the right decisions, to do the right thing, to make a person more insightful and sensitive, and even to protect him from evil forces.

According to popular belief, agate jewelry should be worn by cardiovascular patients, as well as those with lung diseases, it relieves arthritis, asthma, bronchitis and helps even in case of nervous disorders.

Agate is considered the stone of those born under the following signs of the Zodiac: Taurus, Virgo, Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Scorpio, Capricorn, Aquarius.



Amethyst

Amethyst has been attributed many miraculous properties for centuries, the most common of which is that amethyst helps a person to get rid of alcoholism once and for all. The mind of those who carry this stone is sharp, amethyst makes a person kinder and more willing to those around him, gives him extra energy, increases his mental abilities, makes a person more balanced. Even Leonardo da Vinci wrote about amethyst, claiming that it repels sadness, bad thoughts, lifts the mood, protects the soldier on the battlefield, and protects the hunter from the attacks of predatory beasts. Amethyst is also the stone of lovers. According to tradition, it helps them to remain faithful to one another forever. In ancient times, it was customary to give a bride with an amethyst ring as a gift.

Amethyst has also been used at various times for medical purposes, more often to diagnose a patient’s condition. In case of severe diseases, amethyst changes color, darkens, and when the patient begins to recover, the color of the stone opens. Amethyst is sensitive to natural phenomena: it darkens during thunderstorms and storms, and in good weather the color lightens.

Amethyst is considered the stone of those born under the following signs of the Zodiac: Capricorn, Aries, Libra, Gemini, Aquarius.



Diamond or diamond

In all ages, man has had a unique attitude towards diamonds, distinguishing this stone from all other precious stones, both because of its beauty and value, as well as the extraordinary properties attributed to the diamond. In ancient times, diamond jewelry could be worn only by high-ranking and prominent people, and in some lands it was forbidden to wear diamond jewelry, and even threatened with the death penalty.

For centuries, diamonds have been considered the most powerful remedy against curses and witchcraft. According to popular belief, this property of the precious stone becomes even more powerful with the combination of gold, silver and metal. Diamond gold, silver or metal bracelets had to be worn on the left hand.

And diamonds are a symbol of fertility ․ This is how diamonds were presented to brides preparing to become mothers. It was considered that diamond protects against lightning, restores lost memory, makes a person happier.

Diamond, according to popular belief, makes a fighter invincible on the battlefield, protects him from the evil desires of the malicious, but can harm the owner if his thoughts and intentions are not good and do not correspond to the purity of the diamond.

Diamond has long been used in medicine, even today. In ancient times it was believed that diamond restores vision, eliminates anxiety, helps with liver and bile ducts, and even skin diseases. Scholars advised wearing a diamond-encrusted gold ring on the finger of the right hand, often giving patients “diamond water”. The stone was kept in a jug filled with clean spring water for 3 days, and the patients were given water as a medicine.

In modern medicine, special diamond-based lasers are used, the rays of which emit to cure many diseases.

Diamond is considered the stone of those born under the following signs of the Zodiac: Leo, Libra, Cancer, Aries.



Turquoise

Turquoise has always been considered a symbol of victory and happiness. In the East it was considered a symbol of wealth and love, and in the East – a symbol of eternal youth.

In the Middle Ages, turquoise was believed to protect a person from falling off a horse or from a height and preventing him from getting fractures and serious injuries. According to the tradition, turquoise protects children especially, that is why turquoise talismans were made for children to protect them from the “evil eye”. He adorned the swordsmen of the warriors with turquoise stones so that they would be invincible on the battlefield. In ancient times, turquoise jewelry was made to protect its owner from injustice, malice, and premature death.

Turquoise has been used in medicine for various purposes, especially to diagnose diseases. In the case of many diseases, the chemical composition of human blood changes, and turquoise is very sensitive to these changes, changes color, loses its characteristic luster. Turquoise was considered to help in case of insomnia, calms the nerves. In some countries it was customary to massage the patient’s body with small turquoise balls or to wear necklaces with large turquoise stones. The turquoise stone was placed and kept for a while on the injured or painful part of the patient’s body.

Turquoise is considered the stone of those born under the sign of Sagittarius, it is contraindicated for Virgos. Turquoise corresponds more or less to other signs of the zodiac.