Ames Father Fights for Broadband Access So Son Won’t Fall Behind with Online Learning

AMES, Iowa– Internet connection has actually been among the primary subjects of conversation amongst school districts.

For some Iowa households, the problem with web access has less to do with the price and more so the location code.

Greg Artz lives no greater than a mile beyond the city of Ames and has actually never ever had broadband web connection for the 10 years he’s lived there.

“They’ll come out and say, ‘Oh, we don’t provide internet here.’ However they’re registered with the FCC that they are my service provider,” Artz stated.

Mediacom stated without adequate service in the location, developing brand-new fiber lines might be too pricey.

“We have an infrastructure, and since it’s very expensive it needs to be where there are multiple places to connect customers,” MediaCom Communication Director, Phyllis Peters stated.

Now Artz hesitates his son will suffer as lots of districts are integrating online learning in their go back to find out strategies.

“Getting an education, people get left behind if they don’t have access to broadband,” Artz stated. “We’re in one of the best states for education, we’re in the best school district for education. How are we going to keep up?”

Gilbert School District, where Artz’s son, John, goes to school has actually sent studies to …