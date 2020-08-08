‘America’s toughest sheriff’ narrowly defeated in bid for old job By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: FILE IMAGE: U.S. Republican governmental prospect Donald Trump is signed up with onstage by Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio at a project rally in Marshalltown



By David Schwartz

PHOENIX (Reuters) – Former lawman Joe Arpaio, the nationally understood Arizona constable who discovered typical cause with President Donald Trump on a hard-line position versus unlawful migration, narrowly lost his bid to restore his old job, vote tallies revealed on Friday.

Arpaio, 88, who billed himself as “America’s toughest sheriff,” tracked his previous chief deputy, Jerry Sheridan, by 6,280 votes out of 443,056 tallies cast in Tuesday’s four-way Republican main, according to the county elections department.

The most current outcomes revealed Sheridan with 156,396 votes, compared to 150,116 for Arpaio, leaving the previous veteran constable of Maricopa County no possibility of closing the space with simply 2,385 tallies still to be counted.

In the November basic election, Sheridan will deal with incumbent Democrat Paul Penzone, who ousted Arpaio from workplace in a 2016 landslide success.

Arpaio, harmed by a series of court judgments that cost regional taxpayers more than $178 million to date, went on to lose a race 2 years later on to fill the seat of the late …