America’s secret weapon against a plummeting world population (Opinion)

There is, however, no guarantee that the united states will embrace immigration, even to save it self. Domestic politics, currently inflamed by divisive nativist leaders, have turned immigration in to a contested topic. A country that rose to historic heights of influence and prosperity by welcoming immigrants, is currently led by a President who has weaponized the matter with unfathomable cruelty.

Not only did agricultural advances undercut his thesis, it turns out the world’s population will start contracting before long, with powerful economic, geopolitical and environmental implications.

According to the study, population will climb from the current 7.8 billion to 9.7 billion by 2064, but that will be the end of the increases. By 2100, it will shrink by almost a billion people, to 8.8 billion. The downward trend, a revolution triggered by the education of women, who choose to have fewer babies, will affect almost every country — 183 out of 195 — on Earth.

To keep the population unchanged, women must have an average of 2.1 babies, the replacement fertility rate, the study found. The rate has nosedived from 3.2 in 1990 to 2.5 last year, and, according to a 2019 United Nations projection, is continuing to crash.

Adding to the demographic transformation, medical advances will extend life expectancy, producing a lopsided age distribution, with growing numbers of old people and diminishing numbers of young, working-age citizens.

The massive population revision from recent estimates, has repercussions that boggle the mind.

On the positive side, the strain on resources will diminish. Perhaps Earth can at last catch a break. But picture an economy where the number of retired people grows far faster than the number of productive workers, who have to keep the economy moving and pay enough taxes to support growing health care and retirement costs. Who’s going to do all the work? Who’s going to pay all the taxes? Who’s going to keep countries competitive, strong enough to defend from potentially aggressive rivals?

The answer lies in expanding the workforce. That can be done by coaxing older workers to remain productive and by encouraging more women to enter the workforce. But that only goes so far. The obvious solution is to allow workers from countries where the population continues to grow or exceeds job opportunities, to make up for shortfalls. That is, immigration.

Shrinking populations are disastrous for economic growth, not only because of the obvious labor shortages, but because they reduce consumption. They reduce the need for building factories, for expanding infrastructure. Lower demand can send economies into a tailspin of deflation, or simply produce stubborn stagnation.

The depth and breadth of the looming crisis — should it happen as predicted — is astonishing. In nearly two dozen countries, the population will shrink by more than half, others will contract nearly as much. Japan will go from 128 million in 2017 to 60 million in 2100; Italy from 61 to 31 million, Spain from 46 to 23 million, South Korea from 53 to 27 million. China, America’s principal economic and geostrategic rival, will shrink from the current 1.4 billion to 730 million, the study predicts.

And the US? The study optimistically predicts that the collapse in fertility rates in the US will be offset by — that’s right — immigration. That infusion of new muscle, new talent and new stamina, has the power not only to preserve America’s preeminent position on the global stage, but also to reverse the current trend that has China’s economy surpassing the US by 2035.

The study forecasts that the US economy will regain its top spot by 2098, as China shrinks and the US thrives, partly due to a constant refreshing of its population.

If the US is need of an example of how crucial this is, it can look at Japan, where a declining population has caused economic stagnation. The foreigner-averse Japanese have tried to solve this by enticing women into the workforce, but it’s not enough. Now the government is inviting “guest workers,” to try to replace nonexistent Japanese.

Italy can also serve as a cautionary tale. It didn’t need the Lancet to see the crisis. The number of working-age Italians has been crashing for years. The crisis was temporarily stalled by immigrants, but a right-wing government built its political support by attacking migrants, and now Italy is entering a “demographic recession,” whose solution will not please nativist demagogues.

The result will be increased friction over immigration, with the arguments of immigration advocates bolstered by demographers, economists and a business community anxious to see consumption increase and workers available.

The present could be blazing with the demagogues’ sturm und drang about keeping immigrants out. But the long run belongs to the country that welcomes them.