America’s mask resistance is just the latest example of a perennial struggle

The perennial American struggle between government and the veneration of individual liberty is boiling to a head again: Some citizens are balking at expert guidance to allow them to cover their faces, to be able to check the spread of the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump is hardly helping, with his message that masking up is intrinsically weak, liberal and un-American. Last week, that he mused that Americans who wore face coverings were trying to hurt him politically.

The lesson of history is clear: Tell insubordinate Americans to wear a mask if you must. But if the government tells them to strap one on, there’ll be trouble.

‘PRINTED BY FOREIGN COUNTRIES’

Reeling after a week-end campaign rally with lower-than-expected turnout, President Donald Trump changed the subject Monday morning with a series of widely debunked lies about so-called voter fraud in US elections, writes CNN’s Marshall Cohen . “RIGGED 2020 ELECTION: MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WILL BE PRINTED BY FOREIGN COUNTRIES, AND OTHERS. IT WILL BE THE SCANDAL OF OUR TIMES!” Trump tweeted, among other claims.

The catch: Trump’s primary allegation — that voting by mail results in “massive fraud” — is just completely untrue. Contrary to the President’s claims, there are lots of more cases of eligible voters who didn’t receive their mail ballots promptly, and therefore potentially were disenfranchised, than you can find examples of people fraudulently casting multiple ballots, based on a CNN review of data from a half-dozen recent primaries. Officials are attempting to resolve these issues before November.

It could be a “waste of paper” for foreign countries to print fraudulent ballots, based on Michael McDonald, a political science professor at the University of Florida who runs the United States Elections Project and is a leading authority on voting data and statistics. “The legally valid (ballots) printed by election officials have many safeguards to protect against fraudulent voting,” that he tweeted.

Postcard from Phase Two, NYC-style

On Monday, New York City entered the second phase of its reopening plan, which means offices can now reopen, restaurants can provide terrace dining and barbers can finally start making New Yorkers presentable again.

Though hailed theoretically and poorly needed for many small businesses, these openings may well not have a huge affect the lifestyle of the city. Of the workers in offices who still have jobs, many are opting to home based instead of trekking in to Manhattan. And al fresco dining was already the norm for weeks in Brooklyn, where side walks bustle with block-long barbecues, and dinner parties are seated bleacher-style on brownstone stoops. (The novelty of getting your hair done after more than 100 days of lockdown, however, is still a big deal.)

Oddly, it’s the parts of the city which were anointed as lawfully open that still often feel the most shut down, partly due to social distancing requirements. Subway stations are suspiciously silent, with none of the mass shuffling and murmuring of the pre-coronavirus commuting rush. Narrow storefronts feel cavernous, as signs admonish clients to queue outside. In contrast, the forbidden waters of Rockaway Beach were full of splashing children and adults on a recent week-end.

And as temperatures spike and police reassess their techniques, illicit business seems to be accelerating — murders, burglaries and shootings in the city are rising dramatically. The soundtrack to the summer is the nightly whine and crack of banned fireworks — often from multiple directions with such unprecedented frequency that some local law enforcement staffers are needs to wonder if they are being used to hide the sounds of gunshots.

While large swathes of the city still remain painfully stalled, there is evidence on every street corner that lots of New Yorkers aren’t awaiting any official all-clear.

‘She’s not allowed to create a book’

In case new books about first lady Melania Trump and by former national security adviser John Bolton are not enough, there is another potential paperback bombshell on the way come july 1st: Mary Trump, the President’s niece, has penned a book referred to as a “revelatory, authoritative portrait of Donald J. Trump and the toxic family that made him.” The book is set to be released on July 28, according to the book’s publisher, Simon & Schuster.