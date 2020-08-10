‘America’s Got Talent’ judges speak out about Simon Cowell’s injury: ‘We miss our boss’

On Sunday, his fellow judges on the truth series, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel, returned to work where they shared how they’re thinking about Cowell throughout this hard time.

SIMON COWELL UNDERGOES SURGERY FOR BROKEN BACK AFTER BIKE ACCIDENT

“I’m beside Simon’s trailer … I simply wished to state I miss you Simon and recover quickly!” Klum said on her Instagram Story. “It’s extremely unfortunate.”

“Wishing you a speedy recovery @simoncowell,” the supermodel wrote together with a picture of herself and her 2 fellow judges sitting outdoors in masks for a socially far-off shoot. An area was exposed in the middle for Cowell who might not participate in.

Vergara shared the same photo with the caption: “We miss our boss!! Come back fast @simoncowell!!”

SIMON COWELL HURTS BACK, HOSPITALIZED AFTER ELECTRIC BIKE CRASH: REPORT

“Simon has broken his back in a number of places” after falling from the brand-new bike he had actually been evaluating in the yard of his Malibu house Saturday, an agent for the star stated. Family members existed.

The home entertainment magnate was “doing fine” and stayed under observation after the operation at an unknown medical facility, the representative stated. Cowell’s …