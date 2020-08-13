‘America’s Got Talent’ judge Howie Mandel shares update on Simon Cowell’s back injury

Mandel joined “AGT” judges Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum for a chat with E! in which he said the competition show hosts “didn’t know what to expect” when they first heard the news. Mandel then went on to share a positive update on Cowell’s injuries.

‘AMERICA’S GOT TALENT’ JUDGES SPEAK OUT ABOUT SIMON COWELL’S INJURY: ‘WE MISS OUR BOSS’

“We were a little bit in disarray because we were worried. We were worried about our friend, and our boss, and our leader, Simon Cowell, who we hear is doing spectacularly well, considering,” Mandel said.

Cowell was “doing fine” and remained under observation after undergoing surgery at an unidentified hospital, the spokesperson said. Cowell’s partner, Lauren Silverman, accompanied him to the hospital and has been able to see him briefly. Cowell’s overnight, six-hour surgery included placement of a metal rod.

Mandel told the outlet that Cowell is already “up on his feet” following…