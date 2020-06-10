‘America’s Got Talent’ Host Terry Crews Hit With Backlash After Tweet Calling For Inclusion While Fighting Racism

In an urgent turn of events Terry Crews has changed into a voice of reason one of the current chaos. Crews took to Twitter on Sunday to say “defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together.”

Crews has received a barrage of hateful comments since Sunday, with people claiming the statement is anti-black and “self hating.” In an even more impressive stand for reason, Crews reaffirmed his claim, replying “that’s not what I’m saying Kevin. At all.” It seems Crews has had the backbone Drew Brees tossed in to the trash.

In an effort to describe his intentions Crews stated “there are ‘gatekeepers of Blackness’ within our own community who decide who’s black and who’s not. I have often been called out for not being ‘black enough.’ How can that be?” This comment introduces memories of Joe Biden’s racist “you ain’t black” blunder. Could this be what he could be referencing?

As frustration grew on Sunday, Crews tweeted “any Black person who calls me a coon or and Uncle Tom for promoting EQUALITY is a Black Supremist.” He continued that this is “ because they have determined who’s Black and who is not.” Again, an eerie call back once again to Biden’s infamous remark.

Crews quickly got sick and tired of the blast of insults and took to Twitter to provide his summary. In his last tweet on the subject, Crews stated, “I believe it is important we not suffer form groupthink.” It’s obvious that Crews has grown sick and tired of the Left’s continuous blast of repetitive thinking.

I still find it important we not suffer with groupthink, and we keep minds of our own, and start to become allowed to ask difficult questions to each other. In my opinion this dialogue is important even as we get through this trauma together. I love you. — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 8, 2020

One thing is clear: the bold statements created by Crews won’t soon be forgotten. It is amicable of Crews to stick to an unpopular opinion regardless of backlash. Hopefully other superstars will get the message.

This piece was compiled by Adrianna San Marco on June 10, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is employed by permission.

