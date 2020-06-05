America’s Got Talent: Gabrielle Union files discrimination complaint after being fired by NBC

Gabrielle Union has filed a complaint in opposition to the producers of America’s Got Talent on NBC, which alleges she skilled discrimination, retaliation and harassment throughout her time on the present.

The actor made the complaint to California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH), alleging that she was focused for ”her refusal to stay silent within the face of a poisonous tradition at [America’s Got Talent] that included racist jokes, racist performances, sexual orientation discrimination, and extreme give attention to feminine judges’ appearances, together with race-related feedback”.

Union left the favored actuality collection in November 2019 after only one season on the judging panel.

NBCUniversal, the father or mother firm of Universal Television and NBC, responded to the complaint on Thursday with a statement which learn: “The allegation that anyone involved in this process threatened Ms Union is categorically untrue.”





“We took Ms Union‘s concerns seriously, and engaged an outside investigator who found an overarching culture of diversity on the show,” the assertion continued.

“NBCUniversal remains committed to creating an inclusive and supportive working environment where people of all backgrounds are treated with respect.”

Allegations within the complaint embrace Simon Cowell refusing to smoke outdoors regardless of requests from Union, an act on the collection performing in “blackface hands” regardless of objections raised by Union and Cowell, racist feedback on set, and a producer saying Union’s hair was “too wild” and wanted to be “toned down”.

Union reported these alleged incidents to a number of NBC executives and America’s Got Talent producers, however the firms allegedly did not observe up, inflicting Union to really feel as if she “was the only one policing the show against racism,” in keeping with the complaint.