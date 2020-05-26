‘America’s Got Talent’ contestant was wrongfully convicted and freed after 36 years in prison

While in prison, he mentioned he’d carry out and catch episodes of the present he’d sometime audition for. Singing saved him from succumbing to the darkness of his scenario.

When a white lady in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was raped and stabbed in 1982, she repeatedly recognized Williams as her rapist.

Williams, then 22, mentioned he was residence asleep on the time of the assault, and his fingerprints weren’t discovered on the scene, however “as a poor black kid, [he] didn’t have the economic ability to fight the state of Louisiana,” he mentioned in an interview earlier than his efficiency.

In 1983, he was convicted for tried homicide, aggravated rape and aggravated housebreaking and sentenced to life in prison with out parole, in line with the National Registry of Exonerations

After greater than a decade in Louisiana State Penitentiary, a most safety prison with a violent status, the Innocence Project took up his case . Repeatedly, the authorized nonprofit requested DNA testing and fingerprint comparisons that would show Williams’ innocence.

Finally, in March 2019, Williams’ fingerprints had been submitted to a strong fingerprint ID system. And lastly, it was confirmed {that a} man who’d dedicated different sexual assaults in the neighborhood was answerable for the crimes Williams was convicted of, in line with the registry.

That month, Williams’ fees had been dismissed and, at 58, he was freed.

A second likelihood on ‘AGT’

The judges had been shocked when Williams shared his story. And when he accomplished his affecting audition, all 4 of them — plus these in attendance — rose to offer him a standing ovation.

“I will never, ever listen to that song the same way after you sang that,” decide Simon Cowell instructed him. “This is an audition I will never forget for the whole of my life, Archie.”

Cowell and fellow judges Howie Mandell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara all voted to ship him onto the subsequent spherical of the competitors.

Williams’ audition airs on Tuesday at eight p.m. when the brand new season of “America’s Got Talent” premieres on NBC.