America’s economy just had its worst quarter on record

But this is no regular economic downturn. The mix of public health and recessions is unmatched, and numbers can not totally communicate the difficulties countless Americans are dealing with.
The pandemic pressed the economy fell off a cliff. The GDP drop was almost 4 times even worse than throughout the peak of the monetary crisis, when GDP fell 8.4% in the 4th quarter of 2008.
Quarterly GDP numbers are revealed as an annualized rate. This implies that the economy didn’t really agreement by a 3rd from the very first quarter to the 2nd. The annualized rate procedures just how much the economy would grow or diminish if conditions were to continue for 12 months. But by either step, the 2nd quarter is still the worst on record.
The United States just started keeping quarterly GDP records in 1947, so it’s hard to compare the existing recession to the GreatDepression That stated, in 1932 the United States economy contracted 12.9%.
