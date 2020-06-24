America’s economy is trying to recover. Trump’s latest moves won’t help

“This is exactly the wrong move at the wrong time. We’re inching toward the same mistakes we made during the Great Depression,” said Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM International.
“This is not enough time to participate in a trade war and [we] just can’t believe that the WTO cannot come up with a better solution,” Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, wrote in an email to customers Wednesday.
‘Like a bad horror movie’
“Bringing back these tariffs would be like a bad horror movie,” Neil Herrington, senior vice president for the Americas at the usa Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement on Tuesday.
Although tariffs could help aluminum makers, they would add to the pain for the already-struggling auto industry.
“If anything, it’s more likely to hurt American businesses than help them,” said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC. “It’s going to raise costs for producers and consumers.”
While US tariffs on Canada would have a comparatively small effect on the economy, “certainly that’s not what you want to be doing when you’re trying to climb out of a steep recession,” Faucher said.
‘Shortsighted’ immigration policies
Likewise, it’s an odd time to crack down on immigration. Yet the Trump administration introduced new restrictions on visas that allow immigrants to temporarily work in the United States.
Trump signed an immigration proclamation in April that targeted people away from United States trying to legally migrate to the united states. That order was set to lapse — nonetheless it will now be extended until the end of 2020 and expanded to include some guest worker visas.
But economists warned restricting immigration is another policy error, particularly during a pandemic.
“We’re in the midst of a medical crisis. The last thing we want to do is discourage skilled workers from coming to the United States and helping us solve the problems we have,” Faucher said.
Even prior to the pandemic, the usa economy was growing too slowly simply because of an aging populace. Underlying labor pool growth is as weak as it has been considering that the end of World War II, according to Faucher. That consequently makes it harder to buy the retirement of Baby Boomers.
“I’m concerned this is shortsighted,” Faucher said.
Return of populism — just over time for November
Taken together, the immigration and trade policies threaten to offset some of the enormous positives from the unprecedented stimulus unleashed by Congress and the White House.
Economists have largely applauded the emergency aid, which included stimulus checks to households and forgivable loans to smaller businesses.
“I give the administration high marks on the first rounds of aid,” RSM’s Brusuelas said. “But the threat of sparking a transatlantic trade war is not in the spirit of what they’ve done since the beginning of the pandemic.”
That’s why analysts say the moves are more about politics, than economics.
“These two issues — immigration and tariffs — are crucial for Trump’s reelection,” Greg Valliere, chief US policy strategist at AGF Investments, wrote in a note to clients Wednesday. “He needs to show testosterone on both fronts…Trump’s populist base demands jobs — and protectionism.”
But the risk is that by bowing to his base, Trump hinders the recovery that is required to win reelection.