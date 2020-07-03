America’s business leaders tell Trump to issue federal mask guidelines

The heads of America’s top business and manufacturing groups wrote a letter to President Trump Thursday asking the federal government to step up and issue guidelines on mask-wearing.

The business bosses also asked that businesses and non-profits ‘not be held liable for refusing entry or services to an individual who isn’t complying with face covering requirements.’

They agreed with Trump that your decision to impose face-covering requirements should be left to state and local governments, however the federal government needed to inform those decison by giving ‘clear and consistent guidance based on data.’

America’s top business and manufacturing group leaders wrote a letter to President Trump (pictured) Thursday asking him to issue federal mask guidelines, including that businesses cannot be sued for refusing service to those refusing to comply

Videos have gone viral at businesses like Walmart, where employees have tried to prevent mask-less shoppers from entering, prompting an altercation. The business leaders proposal to Trump would prevent Walmart from being sued over such incidents

‘We genuinely believe that a national mask standard, implemented locally, offers the surest way to protect public health and promote economic recovery,’ the letter said.

The letter was signed by U.S. Chamber of Commerce CEO Thomas Donohue, Business Roundtable President & CEO Joshua Bolten, National Association of Manufacturers President & CEO Jay Timmons, National Retail Federation President & CEO Matthew Shay and American Council of Life Insurers President & CEO Susan K. Neely.

Additionally Glenn Hamer, who serves as both Arizona’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry chair and the chair of the Chamber of Commerce’s Committee of 100 signed on, as did Anne Forristall Luke, the president and CEO of the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association and the chair of the Council of Manufacturing Associations.

The business leaders mention in the opening of the letter that ‘issuing voluntary guidance on masks is insufficient’ and they fear that if the present COVID-19 outbreak isn’t flattened ‘communities across America risk another round of shutdowns, broad restrictions on non-essential activities, and irreparable economic harm.’

They mention that what’s needed vary widely

‘For example, there is variation on if the mandate applies to all businesses, to just employees or also customers, and exemptions for age or other health issues (e.g. asthma),’ they wrote.

The business leaders also mention that there’s confusion over who needs to enfore the mask-wearing policies.

‘It has also contributed to confrontations between clients and employees and litigation from both direction,’ they note.

Videos have gone viral which have shown these confrontations, like one shot at a Florida Walmart that shows a member of staff trying to block the entry of an unveiled shopper, who shoves the worker and, himself, falls.

Western Pennsylvania grocer Giant Eagle has been sued for allegedly violating the American Disabilities Act for not accomodating people with conditions like allergies and anxiety who can not wear masks. The business leaders have asked Trump to protect businesses from suits

There have already been droves of lawsuits too, like ones filed in Western Pennsylvania over grocer Giant Eagle’s mask-wearing policy, alleging the supermarket is violating the Americans with Disabilities Act for maybe not accomodating individuals with conditions like asthma, allergies and anxiety who can not wear masks.

The business leaders laid out three demands for the president.

The first was to establish what coronavirus metrics are essential – such as for example number of positive cases or hospitalizations in a municapality – for mandatory mask-wearing requirements to kick in.

They then asked Trump to develop simple, mandatory mask policies that ‘do not impose the enforcement burden on organizations without such expertise, such as organizations and non-profits.’

And then the third ask would give organizations legal cover if they refuse service to customers who arrive mask-less.

In an interview with Fox Business Network Wednesday, Trump – who notoriously has been cautious about mask-waring – said he was still against federalizing a mask mandate, though sounded more open to wearing a mask personally.

‘I’d don’t have any problem,’ he said. ‘Actually, I had a mask on, I type of liked just how I looked, I thought it was OKAY. It was a dark, black mask and I thought I looked OKAY. It appeared to be the “Lone Ranger.”‘