You saved lives.

The study found that individual decisions to stay devote homes, aside from necessary outings for food and medical supplies, likely helped slow the spread of coronavirus before state or local stay-at-home orders were implemented by government officials.

Within four months of Covid-19 first being reported in the usa, the disease had spread to every state and to more than 90% of all counties.

The study discovered that social distancing measures and the slowdown of coronavirus were primarily driven by changes in individual behavior and local regulations, noting that state and federal regulations were implemented either too late or never.

In all 25 counties evaluated in the study, individuals moved around less six to 29 days before statewide stay-at-home orders were implemented.

In 21 counties, cell phone data found mobility slowed on an individual level even before local stay-at-home orders were in place, according to study author Lauren Gardner, an associate at work professor in the department of civil and systems engineering at the Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering.

Is using cell phone data a good way to track behavior?

They are a “pretty good indicator of travel patterns because phones are often carried around by the person in question,” Flavio Toxvaerd, a lecturer in economics at the Interdisciplinary Research Centre at the University of Cambridge, said in a email.

“In any case, the results chime with those found using other data, such as transaction data from credit cards,” said Toxvaerd, who was not mixed up in study.

From late January to mid-April, the study found people paid down their daily movements by varying amounts: In New York City, people paid down their normal activity by 35%; while people in Houston’s Harris County paid down their activity by 63% of the thing that was typical.

The study found it took about nine to 12 days, on average, for the effects to begin showing in illness rates, which can be somewhat in keeping with the 5 to 14 day incubation period of herpes.

Gardner’s team said the strong connection between social distancing and decreased transmission rates means that a return to normal mobility around the country creates a substantial risk of increased infections — one that will not be apparent for up to three weeks after people begin resuming their normal activity.

“Indeed, information here is key,” Toxvaerd said. “You can’t react to changes in infection risks if you don’t know very well what they are.

“There are those for which information may not change behavior,” he added. “For those people, we may have to provide incentives for desirable social distancing behavior, for example through fines and inducements to stay at home.”

Some limitations

The study failed to differentiate among low-risk trips, like going to the park, and higher-risk trips, like going to the grocery store. Because the data failed to include sociodemographic information, the researchers cannot isolate information regarding older adults, those with medical disorders and underserved communities, for whom social distancing can be harder.

“If individual-level and local actions were not taken, and social distancing behavior was delayed until the state-level directives were implemented, COVID-19 would have been able to circulate unmitigated for additional weeks in most locations, inevitably resulting in more infections and deaths,” Gardner said in a statement.

“It is within the power of each US resident, even without government mandates, to help slow the spread of COVID-19,” she added.