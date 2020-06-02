Americans survey the damage after the sixth night of riots across the US that saw 50 Secret Service agents injured in DC, looters trash stores in NYC and now over 4,000 arrests – Armenian News

Residents and enterprise house owners in cities across the US swept up damaged glass, took inventory of looted items and surveyed the damage on Monday morning following a sixth straight night of violent protests over racial inequities and extreme police pressure. 

Police and fireplace departments fought into the night on Sunday to quell the violet chaos as fires burned close to the White House and retailers have been looted from New York City to Southern California. 

After six straight days of unrest, a brand new routine was creating: residents waking as much as neighborhoods in shambles, shopkeepers – many who’ve solely simply reopened from COVID-19 lockdowns – taking inventory of ransacked stores and police and political leaders weighing tips on how to handle the boiling anger. 

While many of the demonstrations round the nation have been peaceable protests by racially numerous crowds, others have descended into violence, regardless of curfews in huge cities across the US based on the Daily Mail.  

The National Guard mentioned it had deployed in 23 states and Washington DC over the previous week.   

Dozens of cities across the United States stay underneath curfews at a degree not seen since riots following the 1968 assassination of civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. 

The unrest, which erupted as the nation was reopening after prolonged lockdowns to cease the unfold of COVID-19, started with peaceable protests over the demise of a black man, George Floyd, in police custody in Minneapolis final Monday. 

Since then, the chaos has continued to unfold across the US as Americans braced for the risk of extra bother. At least 4,100 individuals have been arrested across the nation for such offenses as stealing, blocking highways and breaking curfew.

New York

NEW YORK CITY: The looters pulled down plywood to get into the stores. They are not thought to have been part of the Floyd protestsNEW YORK CITY: Dozens of people were arrested in Soho on Sunday night, including the driver of the car. Cops knelt on his back to subdue himNEW YORK CITY: Looters in New York pictured leaving a broken into store in Manhattan after ransacking its merchandise SundayNEW YORK CITY: A protester runs on top of a line of cars in New York on Sunday evening as protests continued around the countryLOS ANGELES: Los Angeles County Sheriff's officers patrol Sunday in Santa Monica, California after peaceful protests turned into mass lootingsHappy Socks on West Broadway on Monday morning

Washington

WASHINGTON DC: Police and fire departments fought into the night on Sunday to quell the violet chaos as fires burned. Pictured above is a burned out vehicle being removed from the streets of Washington DC on Monday morningWASHINGTON DC: Workers are seen through a shattered window at the AFL-CIO building in Washington on MondayWASHINGTON DC: Chaos continued to unfold in cities across America late Sunday night including Washington DC, just steps from the White House, where police and Secret Service deployed tear gas as they faced off with protesters during a demonstration over the death of George FloydWASHINGTON DC: Police stand guard outside the White House late Sunday as chaotic demonstrations took place in Washington, D.C.WASHINGTON DC: Protesters jump on a street sign near a burning barricade near the White House late on Sunday. Fires were set in the historic St. John's Episcopal Church and Lafayette Park in front of the White HouseA semi-truck barreled into a line of George Floyd protesters marching on Interstate 35 in Minneapolis on Sunday night

Chicago

CHICAGO: People clean up items outside a Jewel grocery store on Monday in the Bronzeville neighborhood of Chicago after the business was broken into by lootersCHICAGO: Looters pictured leaving a hardware store with lamps and merchandise in their hands after the store was raided in Sunday protestsCHICAGO: Stores were left completely destroyed in the store raised with racks swept clean, unwanted clothes thrown on the ground, and shelves empty of merchandise

Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA: Firefighters battle a blaze in Philadelphia on Monday in the aftermath of protest and unrest overnight PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA: Smoke and debris at a looted hardware store in Philadelphia last night after it was targeted by looters during the George Floyd riots

California

CALIFORNIA: Volunteers clean up broken glass outside a shopping outlet in Long Beach, California on Monday

Boston

BOSTON: The looting damages are seen through the window of a shop on Newbury Street in Boston on Monday morning as business owners picked up the pieces after a protest turned violentBOSTON: A clean up crew descended on Boston's Newbury Street on Monday to sweep up broken glass from shattered store frontsBOSTON: Boston police pictured armed with batons and protective gear as a police cruiser burns behind them Sunday nightBOSTON: A man tries to light a cigarette from the flames engulfing a Boston Police cruiser during clashes in Massachusetts on Sunday night



