Hollywood star Jim Carrey launched yet another deranged attack on President Donald Trump and his millions of supporters, this time claiming that too many people support him “because he appeals to their basest and most primitive urges.”

Carrey Attacks Trump And His Supporters

“Where did the modern Republican Party’s cruelty come from?” Carrey asked in a new op-ed for The Atlantic.

“Too many Americans support Trump because he appeals to their basest and most primitive urges, through his racism, his misogyny, his mockery of the disabled, and his encouragement of violence during his campaign,” the “Ace Ventura” star continued. “If you consider yourself a patriot, know full well that the direction the Republican Party has taken threatens to obliterate America’s once hopeful experiment in liberty.”

Not stopping there, Carrey proceeded to compare President Trump’s speech during the Republican National Convention to Michael Corleone declaring his belief in God during the climactic baptism scene in “The Godfather.”

“Watching Trump accept the nomination of the Republican Party in the people’s house during a pandemic he exacerbated was like watching Michael Corleone swear a…