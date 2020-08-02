Americans in Africa: Why we left America to live in Africa

Brian, Rukiya and Marcus do not understand each other however all 3 have actually chosen to leave their house in the United States and relocation to Namibia, Tanzania and Uganda respectively.

While some African Americans just recently moved since they see Africa as a safe house from bigotry, others state they moved for their kids.

In 2019, variety of African Americans were influenced by the current “Year of Return” motion started by Ghana, 400 years after the very first Africans were brought in chains to Jamestown in the United States.

Produced and modified by Njoroge Muigai.

Executive manufacturer, Marko Zoric