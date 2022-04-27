The United States has set up a network of biological laboratories around the world, including in Ukraine. In fact, new biological weapons have been developed in those laboratories, said Nikolai Patrush, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, during a meeting on security issues in the country.

“During the special military operation, information was received that American scientists had created viruses, bacteria and toxic substances in those laboratories – toxins, which, in fact, is a new biological weapon.

“The active phase of establishing biological laboratories in Ukraine under the control of the Pentagon began in 2014, shortly after the United States and its allies launched a coup d’etat aimed at creating a hostile state against our country,” Patrush said.