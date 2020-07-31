Americans flocking to New Zealand immigration website in hopes of avoiding coronavirus: report

NEW ZEALAND TO CHARGE SOME TRAVELERS FOR CORONAVIRUS QUARANTINE TO EASE BURDEN ON TAXPAYERS

New Zealand has reported just 1,560 confirmed COVID-19 cases and only 22 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, the country has just 23 active cases, all in managed isolation, the Herald reports.

This compares to almost 4.5 million confirmed infections in the US and more than 150,000 deaths.

Last month, 112,800 more Americans visited the Immigration New Zealand site compared with the same time last year — a 160 percent spike, according to data cited by the Herald. This is the equivalent of one US user clicking on the site every 30 seconds, the outlet said.

“Middle class, professional America is saying, ‘Well, where do we go for our own safety and the safety of our families?’” said Paul Spoonley, a demographics expert from Massey University.

He cited a poor public health system and lack of federal leadership in the US amid the pandemic, and predicted the number of people immigrating to New Zealand from the states would increase.

