Americans expect to delay their retirement because of Covid-19

Gen Xers — the group sandwiched between baby boomers and Millennials — are feeling the most pressure. Nearly 40% of the Generation X members said they are considering delaying retirement.

More than half of all the people surveyed also said they’d consider buying a job when they are retired. And not quite 30% said they are contemplating taking out or already have withdrawn money from 401(k) accounts or IRAs.

“The impact to Americans’ retirement accounts may be bigger than 2008 and 2009,” said Dara Luber, senior manager of retirement at TD Ameritrade. “But withdrawing from your retirement savings should be a last resort.”

TD Ameritrade AMTD Charles Schwab SCHW is along the way of being bought by rival. The Department of Justice ended its antitrust review of the $26 billion merger earlier in the day this month. Shareholders have voted in favor of the deal, which can be expected to close in the second half of this season. The survey of a lot more than 1,000 adults within the age of 24 with at least $10,000 in investment assets was conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of TD Ameritrade from April 24 through May 4 — before recent market gains pushed the Nasdaq to an archive high and the S&P 500 back into positive territory for 2020. Memories of the final big crash still linger But the market rebound hasn’t been enough to ease the financial pain that numerous investors continue to be feeling consequently of the 2008 economic crisis. Luber said many investors are still trying to rebuild their savings from the hit they took through the Great Recession. But she’s encouraged by the fact that folks are looking for ways to invest more for shorter-term goals — especially in times of crisis. “People are thinking more about their finances. Those who can are building up emergency savings,” Luber told CNN Business. Still, Luber said that that investors need to be aware of some recent changes enacted by Congress to encourage them to save more. TD Ameritrade found that 32% of the survey’s participants mistakenly thought they had to pay back money they received from government stimulus checks. That implies that people could be less willing to invest that cash for retirement. But still another recent survey of investors from 401(k) provider Vanguard found that folks are taking industry swings in stride. Just 5.3% of investors taking part in defined contribution plans were earnestly trading between January and April. “Participants remained unflappable and focused throughout the recent market volatility,” said Martha King, managing director and head of Vanguard Institutional Investor Group, in the report

Source link