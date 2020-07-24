Americans, especially Republicans, say social media companies too powerful

Twenty- 8 percent of Democrats say these companies have about the correct amount of power and impact in politics, compared to 13 percent of Republicans, Pew included.

This dichotomy is not brand-new, as this kind of partisan split has actually been seen in previous studies.

“Republicans were more likely than Democrats to believe social media sites censor political viewpoints and that tech companies generally support liberal views over conservative ones,” according to a 2018 study from Pew.

Justin Danhof, General Counsel for the National Center for Public Policy Research, indicate Prager University, a not-for-profit run by radio talk program host Dennis Prager, which took legal action against Google- owned YouTube, claiming the media business unlawfully censors conservative material.

“When social media overlords such as Jack Dorsey, Sundar Pichai, and Mark Zuckerberg decide what the truth is, and in so doing regularly label conservative opinion as untruth, it’s not surprising that more than 80 percent of conservatives believe they wield too much power,” Danhof informed Fox News.

On one point, Republicans and Democrats tend to concur.

Similar portions of Republicans (48 percent) and Democrats (46 percent) concur the federal government ought to control huge innovation companies more, Pew discovered.

But this is altering at the fringes.

“The share of conservative Republicans who think these companies need to deal with more federal government guideline has actually increased from 42 [percent] to 53 [percent],” Pew noted. “At the very same time, the share of liberal Democrats who support more guideline of huge innovation companies has actually fallen from 65 [percent] to 52 [percent].”

This study comes as the CEOs of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google are slated to appear together and affirm prior to the House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee as part of its continuous antitrust query.

