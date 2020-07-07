Americans ditch hopes for summer body, instead focus on ‘post-quarantine’ body, study claims

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Results discovered these lengthy days in lockdown could have been a wake-up name for respondents, as 64 p.c mentioned they’ve felt an elevated need to eat more healthy.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Nutrisystem, the survey revealed 63 p.c of these polled mentioned they’ve now positioned extra of a precedence on enhancing their weight-reduction plan.

As the times begin to blur collectively throughout lockdown, 75 p.c of respondents had been in settlement that they’re beginning to really feel like they’re dwelling the identical day again and again.

AMERICANS ARE EXHAUSTED FROM POOR SLEEP DURING THE LOCKDOWN

And as every day begins to really feel just like the final, 46 p.c of these polled shared they’ve solely been sporting sweatpants or yoga pants throughout quarantine – and an extra 28 p.c can’t even bear in mind the final time they wore pants.

Seventy-four p.c of respondents had been additionally in settlement that when their day by day routines are thrown off, it’s a supply of stress and nervousness for them.

Inconsistent day by day routines aren’t the one factor inflicting respondents stress, nevertheless; 76% of these surveyed have skilled elevated stress as a result of they’re snacking extra.

In reality, 4 in 10 respondents shared their consuming schedules have change into more and more inconsistent and 6 in 10 shared their diets had been derailed upon coming into self-isolation.

Seventy-six p.c of respondents shared they’ve gained as much as 16lbs throughout their time in self-isolation.

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK: HOW TO MAINTAIN HEALTHY SNACKING HABITS WHILE WORKING FROM HOME

These poor consuming habits could be all related to boredom whereas caught inside, as 69 p.c of these polled mentioned they have an inclination to start out snacking as a result of they don’t have anything else to do.

With 65 p.c of respondents sharing they’ve been primarily consuming consolation meals whereas sheltering in place, it’s no marvel an extra 33 p.c of these surveyed mentioned their prime battle throughout lockdown has been maintaining a healthy diet.

“So many people think that eating healthier means giving up your favorite comfort foods, and that is completely untrue,” mentioned Courtney McCormick, company dietitian at Nutrisystem.

“That’s why programs like Nutrisystem exist, so you can achieve your weight loss goals without sacrificing favorites like burgers or mac and cheese. It’s also key to have healthy snacks like fruit and veggies on hand for when a snack craving strikes.”

Forty-two p.c of respondents mentioned one in all their prime struggles throughout lockdown is sustaining a constant consuming schedule.

Aside from the widespread struggles of inconsistent sleep schedules and an absence of bodily exercise, 41 p.c of respondents additionally shared they’ve been struggling to take care of a constructive perspective throughout their time in quarantine.

It’s no shock then, that the highest precedence for respondents was enhancing their outlook on life by focusing on the constructive of their lives.

“Maintaining a positive mindset is so important when you’re trying to live a healthier lifestyle,” mentioned McCormick. “That means making positive thinking and mindfulness a habit as you work towards your goals.”

TOP PRIORITIES DURING SELF-ISOLATION

Focusing on the constructive components of their life – 49%

Eating more healthy – 45%

Being extra bodily lively – 45%

Improving their psychological well being – 44%

Losing weight – 33%

Being extra productive whereas working from house – 27%

