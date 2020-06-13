Americans are using more plastic during the pandemic. He wants to change that

For Loop, a shopping service that sells items from Häagen-Dazs ice cream to Tide laundry detergent in reusable packages rather than the single-use containers that normally hold the products, consumer fears around reuse could pose an existential threat. But rather than retreating during the pandemic, the project has reported sudden increases in sales and is approximately to expand in a large way. Loop, which launched as a pilot a year ago in the Northeastern US and Paris, is planning to expand to the 48 contiguous states by July 1.

The broader launch has the potential to just take Loop from the small experiment serving 10,000 clients to a much larger initiative — and it surely will test how committed Americans are to ditching single-use plastics. “What we’re not seeing is any consumers concerned about reuse in light of the virus, which is incredible,” said Tom Szaky, CEO of TerraCycle, a recycling company located in Trenton, New Jersey, and the driving force behind Loop. “I’m very, very happy about that.”

Szaky first pitched the idea of Loop — which he describes as emulating a milk man model — to the world’s largest consumer goods companies in 2017, at the World Economic Forum in Davos. They were interested: Loop could be a method for them to cut down on waste, and help repair the reputations they’d gained for contributing to global plastic pollution. In 2019, Szaky made Loop a reality, having a small choice of products from Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Nestlé, PepsiCo, and Clorox, among others.

Here’s how it works:

First, Loop clients have to make a merchant account and refill a basket on LoopStore.com . In addition to the regular cost of the products, clients must pay a fully refundable deposit for every package, often between $2 and $5 per item. In the United States, the items arrive via UPS in a Loop tote bag. There’s a $20 flat shipping rate.

Dozens of products are available through the service, ranging from shampoos and food made by common brands to no-name staples like coffee and oats. As customers proceed through products — use all the shampoo, eat all the ice cream — they refill the totes with the empty containers. Unlike old-fashioned recyclables, clients don’t have to wash the packages. They just drop them back to the Loop tote, which a UPS driver accumulates. The empties are shipped to an industrial cleaning facility in Pennsylvania before being refilled and sent again. Customers can keep repeating the cycle or opt out and recover their deposits.

Amazon AMZN Shopping through Loop isn’t hard, but it requires consumers to change their behaviors and mindsets: Rather than order from established e-commerce platforms likeor FreshDirect, they will have to trust an upstart. They also provide to fork out for the deposit, and commit to sending straight back their empties. It was a big ask before the pandemic, and the crisis could have easily delivered a death blow to the service — especially now that clients are also hyper worried about hygiene.

But people weren’t scared off by the service’s enterprize model. In fact, Loop’s sales surged.

“March, April, May have all set records,” Szaky said.

He includes a few a few ideas why. First, Loop benefited from the sudden shift to on line grocery shopping during the pandemic.

“We definitely have seen a benefit for eComm because of Covid,” Szaky said.

And, he said, customers attended to trust Loop’s cleaning process, which takes place in industrial clean rooms , where workers are suited up in protective gear. The process is calibrated to different types of containers and materials. The temperature for cleaning Loop’s glass containers, for example, is set differently than for cleaning its aluminum ones. The clean room’s pipes are flushed after each use to remove potential allergens.

“Unlike the durable coffee cup systems and reusable bags hibernating now, health and safety protocols and industrial cleaning processes are in place in our reuse system,” Szaky wrote in a recent GreenBiz column

Going national

That doesn’t mean it’s been hanging around for the project.

Like other crucial businesses that have stayed open during the pandemic, Loop has already established to handle kinks in its supply chain. In some cases, unexpected demand for a specific product — like Clorox wipes — meant that Loop ran out of stock more quickly than anticipated.

“Cleaning products have surged like crazy,” Szaky said.

As it raises its inventory, the service may have to add more of the reusable packages that contain all Loop products. Before the pandemic, that meant some of Loop’s partner businesses had to order more packages from the dedicated supplier. But the pandemic took some of those suppliers temporarily offline or slowed them down as workers stayed home or called in sick. To ensure that it absolutely was able to scale up, Loop encouraged its partners to broaden their supply chains so that they didn’t have to depend on one packaging plant.

The pandemic can also be slowing down the growth of Loop’s portfolio of products and services.

“There is some pressure on enabling new supply chain,” Szaky said. Some companies that recently committed to joining Loop are waiting until the pandemic passes to actually join the platform. “Many of those brands are telling us ‘we’re in, we’re signing, we’re going to do it, but we’re going to actually start the work after corona,'” that he said.

Still, Szaky is confident that Loop will have the ability to meet the explosion in demand he is anticipating. Of Loop’s initial 10,000 users in its pilot program, no more than 100 folks have abandoned the project, that he said. Now, there are about 100,000 people on a wait-list. If the pattern holds and customers remain committed, Loop may have to increase its service ten-fold.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that everybody on Loop’s wait-list will join. But “we expect a pretty big jump,” Szaky said.

Szaky has a big vision for Loop: Eventually, he wants people to be able to do the majority of their shopping on the platform. And though Loop is an ecommerce venture at the moment, eventually people should be able to grab Loop products and services and fall off empty containers in retail locations, too.

Kroger KR The national rollout, that has been initially slated for the end of 2020, is another part of that direction. The rollout was accelerated partially due to that jump in demand from users. And an expedited national launch meansand Walgreens, which have announced plans to eventually carry Loop’s products on store shelves , can monitor the online sales to determine which regions are most interested in the service, Szaky said. That data can help inform them where and how to launch Loop inside their stores.

Szaky, who has devoted his career to reducing waste , is thrilled that Loop has managed to get this far and is currently expanding. But the service has a long distance to go before it becomes conventional.

Lisa McTigue Pierce, executive editor of Packaging Digest, said she will consider Loop to have shifted the broader conversation around reusables when it inspires copycat products or services. That hasn’t happened in a substantial way now. She’s also looking for conventional distribution of Loop products and services.

So far, the trends that have made Loop popular at this time aren’t unique to the project.

Why it’s working

Across the board, retailers are seeing growth inside their digital channels.

The change has been especially dramatic when it comes to groceries. Before the pandemic, online food shopping lagged behind other forms of shopping. But people avoiding crowded supermarkets and long lines have turned to online shopping as an alternative. About 20% of shoppers surveyed by the Food Marketing Institute this spring reported shopping for groceries online “for the first time in memory.”

FMI noted that in 2019, respondents said that they bought 10.5% of their groceries online weekly. In February this year, that figure jumped to 14.5%, and by March and April it had surged to 27.9%.

PepsiCo PEP Not only are people getting used to shopping online, but they’re also looking beyond Amazon, which experienced delays when demand spiked. Major food manufacturers are focusing: recently launched two new websites , Snacks.com and PantryShop.com, which sell the company’s food and beverage products and services directly to consumers.

That interest in on line shopping helped Loop, but nevertheless, there are broader fears around reusable products at this time. And it’s unclear what that method for environmental movements moving forward.

“Because of the pandemic, there is a new appreciation by consumers and industries of the hygiene advantages plastic packaging can offer that seems to be outweighing concerns about recyclability and plastic-waste leakage into the environment,” McKinsey said in a report

The question, the report continued, is whether the attitude “marks a permanent shift, or whether sustainability performance could reemerge as a source of competitive advantage.”

Szaky, for just one, is excited about his next steps.

“We’ve been preparing for this for a while so we’re very confident, he said. “All we’re doing is going just a little faster… What we do expect is just a little bit of strain, but the team is prepared and ready to rock and roll about it.”