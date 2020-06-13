Americans are using more plastic during the pandemic. He wants to change that

For Loop, a shopping service that sells items from Häagen-Dazs ice cream to Tide laundry detergent in reusable packages rather than the single-use containers that normally hold the products, consumer fears around reuse could pose an existential threat. But rather than retreating during the pandemic, the project has reported sudden increases in sales and is approximately to expand in a large way. Loop, which launched as a pilot a year ago in the Northeastern US and Paris, is planning to expand to the 48 contiguous states by July 1.
The broader launch has the potential to just take Loop from the small experiment serving 10,000 clients to a much larger initiative — and it surely will test how committed Americans are to ditching single-use plastics. “What we’re not seeing is any consumers concerned about reuse in light of the virus, which is incredible,” said Tom Szaky, CEO of TerraCycle, a recycling company located in Trenton, New Jersey, and the driving force behind Loop. “I’m very, very happy about that.”
Here’s how it works:
Dozens of products are available through the service, ranging from shampoos and food made by common brands to no-name staples like coffee and oats. As customers proceed through products — use all the shampoo, eat all the ice cream — they refill the totes with the empty containers. Unlike old-fashioned recyclables, clients don’t have to wash the packages. They just drop them back to the Loop tote, which a UPS driver accumulates. The empties are shipped to an industrial cleaning facility in Pennsylvania before being refilled and sent again. Customers can keep repeating the cycle or opt out and recover their deposits.
But people weren’t scared off by the service’s enterprize model. In fact, Loop’s sales surged.
“March, April, May have all set records,” Szaky said.
He includes a few a few ideas why. First, Loop benefited from the sudden shift to on line grocery shopping during the pandemic.
“We definitely have seen a benefit for eComm because of Covid,” Szaky said.
Going national
That doesn’t mean it’s been hanging around for the project.
Like other crucial businesses that have stayed open during the pandemic, Loop has already established to handle kinks in its supply chain. In some cases, unexpected demand for a specific product — like Clorox wipes — meant that Loop ran out of stock more quickly than anticipated.
“Cleaning products have surged like crazy,” Szaky said.
As it raises its inventory, the service may have to add more of the reusable packages that contain all Loop products. Before the pandemic, that meant some of Loop’s partner businesses had to order more packages from the dedicated supplier. But the pandemic took some of those suppliers temporarily offline or slowed them down as workers stayed home or called in sick. To ensure that it absolutely was able to scale up, Loop encouraged its partners to broaden their supply chains so that they didn’t have to depend on one packaging plant.
The pandemic can also be slowing down the growth of Loop’s portfolio of products and services.
“There is some pressure on enabling new supply chain,” Szaky said. Some companies that recently committed to joining Loop are waiting until the pandemic passes to actually join the platform. “Many of those brands are telling us ‘we’re in, we’re signing, we’re going to do it, but we’re going to actually start the work after corona,'” that he said.
Still, Szaky is confident that Loop will have the ability to meet the explosion in demand he is anticipating. Of Loop’s initial 10,000 users in its pilot program, no more than 100 folks have abandoned the project, that he said. Now, there are about 100,000 people on a wait-list. If the pattern holds and customers remain committed, Loop may have to increase its service ten-fold.
Of course, there’s no guarantee that everybody on Loop’s wait-list will join. But “we expect a pretty big jump,” Szaky said.
Szaky has a big vision for Loop: Eventually, he wants people to be able to do the majority of their shopping on the platform. And though Loop is an ecommerce venture at the moment, eventually people should be able to grab Loop products and services and fall off empty containers in retail locations, too.
Lisa McTigue Pierce, executive editor of Packaging Digest, said she will consider Loop to have shifted the broader conversation around reusables when it inspires copycat products or services. That hasn’t happened in a substantial way now. She’s also looking for conventional distribution of Loop products and services.
So far, the trends that have made Loop popular at this time aren’t unique to the project.
Why it’s working
Across the board, retailers are seeing growth inside their digital channels.
The change has been especially dramatic when it comes to groceries. Before the pandemic, online food shopping lagged behind other forms of shopping. But people avoiding crowded supermarkets and long lines have turned to online shopping as an alternative. About 20% of shoppers surveyed by the Food Marketing Institute this spring reported shopping for groceries online “for the first time in memory.”
FMI noted that in 2019, respondents said that they bought 10.5% of their groceries online weekly. In February this year, that figure jumped to 14.5%, and by March and April it had surged to 27.9%.
That interest in on line shopping helped Loop, but nevertheless, there are broader fears around reusable products at this time. And it’s unclear what that method for environmental movements moving forward.
The question, the report continued, is whether the attitude “marks a permanent shift, or whether sustainability performance could reemerge as a source of competitive advantage.”
Szaky, for just one, is excited about his next steps.
“We’ve been preparing for this for a while so we’re very confident, he said. “All we’re doing is going just a little faster… What we do expect is just a little bit of strain, but the team is prepared and ready to rock and roll about it.”