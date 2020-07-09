Americans are rapidly shrinking their credit card debt during the pandemic

In many ways, it makes sense that Americans are swiping the plastic less. The health crisis, forced the widespread shutdown of restaurants, bars and professional sports. That was especially true during the March-May period captured by the Fed data.

“Consumers had no choice but to spend less on their credit cards,” Danielle DiMartino Booth, CEO and chief strategist at Quill Intelligence, wrote in a note to clients Thursday.

Not surprisingly, spending at restaurants imploded during the spring when health restrictions made eating out impossible in many elements of the nation.

The seven-day average of spending (including on credit cards) at big chain restaurants was down by around 40% in April from the year before, based on Bank of America. That metric has since recovered in June to normal levels, Bank of America said.

Mass unemployment, wave of bankruptcies

At the same time, Americans are wisely paying down outstanding credit card balances and avoiding accumulating new debt during this economically tumultuous period.

“Americans are behaving in an eminently rational fashion,” said Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM International.

The unemployment rate surged to 14.7% in April. It has since dipped to 11.1% due to blockbuster job gains , though that unemployment rate is still greater than at any point during the Great Recession.

Given that backdrop, it’s little surprise that Americans are pulling back on debt. The March-May period marked the first time in a decade that overall consumer credit declined for 3 months in a row, based on Oxford Economics.

However, some kinds of debt are showing signs of life. Specifically, the amount of nonrevolving credit, that is mostly student debt and auto loans, actually rose by $6 billion in May.

Signals consumers are hunkering down

Credit card debt typically carries punishing interest levels — even for borrowers with the strongest credit scores. The fact that this sort of pricey debt is shrinking is encouraging given the economic uncertainty.

However, this trend, along with the surging saving rate, also reflects a broader hunkering down among Americans that’s problematic for an economy that’s two-thirds driven by consumer spending.

“That’s bad news for the economy,” Brusuelas said. “You want a confident consumer to expense her income. We’re just not seeing that right now.”

Shrinking credit card debt also highlights the unprecedented support being supplied by Uncle Sam right now.

More so than during the onset of the past two recessions, Congress and the White House have taken bold steps to offer emergency relief to house holds and organizations via the CARES Act.

Specifically, stimulus checks of up to $1,200 per household were sent out in the spring. And the federal government provides $600 of extra weekly unemployment benefits for people who lost their jobs during the pandemic.

Stimulus cliff

Taken together, those emergency moves have lessened the reliance on swiping the plastic.

“The need for credit cards as a smoothing mechanism has been greatly diminished,” based on Booth, the Quill Intelligence CEO. “The credit cycle that would have begun to emerge has been frozen by the CARES Act.”

But the problem is the $600 of enhanced unemployment benefits expires at the end of July. And there is a heated debate among economists and politicians about whether extending them at the current level — or at all — will discourage Americans to find new jobs.

What is clear, however, is that letting this benefit lapse will force some unemployed Americans, particularly those in lower-income households, to rely on costly credit card debt to create ends meet.

That means the recent plunge in credit card debt may show to be short-lived — but potentially for the wrong reasons.