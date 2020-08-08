Americans are moving around too much and taking coronavirus with them, expert says

In list ranking nations reaction to the pandemic evaluated by Foreign Policy Magazine, the United States ranks near the bottom.

“If you look at the mobility data collected from cell phones in many parts of the country, we’re almost back to pre-Covid levels of mobility, so we’re just not being as cautious as other people are in other countries,” Murray informed CNN’s Wolf Blitzer onFriday

.

Precautions can bring and keep the numbers down while the country waits on a vaccine , United States Surgeon GeneralDr Jerome Adams stated in a news rundownFriday All it takes is what he calls his “Three W’s.” “Number one, wash your hands. Number two, watch your distance — meaning stay at least six feet from others and avoid crowded places. And number three, wear a face mask,” Adams stated. Rethinking screening One crucial element to resuming the United States while keeping security is reconsidering the nationwide method on screening for the infection, statedDr Rajiv Shah, president of the Rockefeller Foundation and previous USAID administrator. Currently, just symptomatic individuals are often checked, significance 40% to 50% of all spreaders, those who do not reveal signs, aren’t being checked and informed they might be infectious, he stated. “You have to know that as soon as possible, and then limit transmission from that node of contagion,” he stated throughout an Aspen Ideas webinar onFriday “That’s the whole ball game.” But even checking mainly symptomatic individuals been affected by stockpile, lots of states report. The Virginia …

Read The Full Article