American Soccer Player Rachel Hill Reveals Why She Stood For The National Anthem When Everyone Else Kneeled

During the National Women’s Soccer League’s 2020 Challenge Cup final week, Chicago Red Stars soccer participant Rachel Hill was the one member of her crew to face for the nationwide anthem. Now, she is revealing why she determined to face whereas all of her teammates took a knee.

While her teammates, together with gamers Julie Ertz and Casey Short, took a knee for Black Lives Matter, Hill stood together with her head bowed and her hand on Short’s shoulder.

After photographs of the 25-year-old Hill standing went viral on-line, she spoke out to say her determination to face “did not come easily or without profound thought.”

“Before the game, I was completely torn on what to do,” she defined. “I spoke with friends, family, and teammates —of all races, religions and backgrounds— with the hope of guidance.”

Hill went on to say that although she helps the message of kneeling, she determined to face for the anthem on behalf of the army members of her household.

“I chose to stand because of what the flag inherently means to my military family members and me, but I 100 percent support my peers,” she mentioned. “Symbolically, I tried to show this with the placement of my hand on Casey’s shoulder and bowing my head.”

“If this wasn’t clear, let my words and further actions be,” Hill continued. “I support the Black Lives Matter movement wholeheartedly. I also support and will do my part in fighting against the current inequality. As a white athlete, it is way past due for me to be diligently anti-racist.”

In a joint statement she launched with Ertz, Short referenced a dialog she had with Hill after the sport.

“I, Casey, can only speak for myself but the conversations I have had with players, specifically Rachel, have been unapologetically authentic,” Short mentioned. “I have to ask where my hope lies. It lies in my faith and those types of conversations that have been long overdue. The types of conversations that are raw and uncomfortable, that can lead to real impactful change.”

The National Women’s Soccer League additionally launched a statement saying that whereas it’s “proud” of its gamers for shining a lightweight on social justice points, it helps gamers no matter their “personal decision” to face or kneel in the course of the anthem.

