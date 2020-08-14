American shopping is back to pre-pandemic levels. That’s a big deal

But lurking in the report was a bright spot.

After slumping to a seven-year low in April, retail sales bounced back to their pre-pandemic level in just a few months. As of July, they were at their highest level on record.

The milestone came in part because the Commerce Department revised June’s retail sales figures higher.

Consumer spending is the biggest engine of US economic growth, and retail sales are an important component of that. The report, however, does not include spending on services — things like hair cuts, medical care and financial services. So far, spending on retail goods has recovered at a faster rate than spending on services.

The retail rebound has been driven by a few strong categories.

Compared with July last year, sales were up 24.7% at “nonstore retailers,” a sector that includes ecommerce platforms. Sales were also strong at building and garden supply retailers, grocery stores and stores that sell sporting goods, hobby supplies and musical instruments.

Meanwhile, the report showed gas stations, department stores and clothing retailers are still operating far below normal.

Overall, the data signals that, despite rising coronavirus cases and a bruised US economy, consumers are still spending — even if the ways they’re spending have shifted.

“The retail sales figures are encouraging because they suggest the…