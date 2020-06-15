‘American Patriots’ Bikers Plan To Retake Seattle’s ‘CHAZ’ And Boot Anarchists—You’re Invited

A real-life modern-day “Mad Max” scenario is about to play out in Seattle. A group of patriot bikers and oath keepers are planning a ride to the anarchist-dominated “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” (CHAZ) to retake that part of the city and hand back the Seattle Police East Precinct to city cops.

Although no implications of violence were stated, the chances of Antifa goofs going peacefully remains to be seen, specially given the seemingly unstable, crazed craniums which made a decision to wrest away the six-block tract from the city. Then again, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best didn’t appear to set up much of a fight, calling it “meeting peace with peace.” It has been certainly not! So much for elected and appointed officials standing up for taxpayers who in effect own the East Precinct and today have zero privilege to walk public streets taken hostage by unruly barbarians. However, that’s soon to meet up its end.

According to the Conservative Firing Line, “the group ‘American Patriots Retake the Seattle Occupation Zone for America’ plans a 4th of July event to remove the barricades, rescue the folks trapped, and clean up the mess left by Antifa/Black Lives Matter activists in the zone now being called CHAZ (Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone).”

Per the “American Patriots Retake the Seattle Occupation Zone for America” site, their intent is stated as such: “On July 4th, Independence Day, a coalition of patriot groups and all who want to join are going to retake the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone for America. Antifa members are illegally occupying public property and terrorizing small businesses in the neighborhood. American patriots have agreed to bond again, take away the barricades illegally obstructing traffic, and free the people in the zone.

“You do not need a bike to join. Any and all patriots with all vehicles are coming to this event. We are not going to hurt anybody, break the law, etc. We are simply going to tear down the illegal barriers on public property, clean up the mess these communist kids made, and return the police station over to Seattle Police Department control.”

Sounds like Seattle will probably have quite the bang on July 4, starting at high noon. Given that Mayor Durkan called the CHAZ debacle only a peaceful block party, I guess additional guests on bikes won’t be denied to the grotesque gala. As reported by Conservative Firing Line, “The media says that some members of Oath Keepers, but not a specific chapter, are also signed up to join the Bikers.” Come one, come all!

This piece was written by Stephen Owsinski on June 13, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is employed by permission.

Read more at LifeZette:

Whitmer launches vile attack on cops: says ‘I don’t disagree’ MI police would kill capitol protesters if they were black

Baltimore school calls police on daughter or son after seeing BB gun in house throughout virtual class: says that he effectively brought a gun to school

Robert De Niro says he could be ‘certainly looking forward to’ President Trump being in prison