‘American Idol’ to hold virtual auditions during coronavirus pandemic

During the “Idol Across America” trip slated to start onAug 10, Hollywood hopefuls will have the chance to belt their finest performances on any of the readily available authorities audition dates.

The notification communicates that participants will still get their face-to- face interactions with “Idol” manufacturers, albeit in a digital type.

The network stated the brand-new format will remain “true to its roots by providing aspiring Idols real-time feedback on their journey to being crowned the next ‘American Idol.’”

The program was required to pivot last season during the live programs when the pandemic hit and they did so rather seamlessly, provided the situations, completing the season in a virtual manner with Just Sam taking house the crown.

The at-home ending assisted ABC rank as theNo 1 network of that Sunday night in May, winning the sought after 18-49 demonstration and drawing nearly 7.3 million overall audiences tuning in live, according to Variety.

