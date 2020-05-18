‘American Idol’ Season 18 finale reunites past winners for rendition of Lionel Richie’s ‘We Are the World’

[SPOILER ALERT: The remainder of this article discusses the Season 18 finale of ‘American Idol’]

The hit singing competitors aired its Season 18 finale on Sunday the place it not solely topped Just Sam as the winner, but it surely debuted choose Katy Perry’s new single “Daisies” and aired an historic broadcast of the tune Richie co-wrote for charity alongside Michael Jackson in the 1980s.

All of the Season 18 Top 11 contestants joined Richie, Perry and fellow-judge Luke Bryan for the tune. In addition, past “Idol” winners Ruben Studdard, Fantasia Barrino, Katharine McPhee, Kellie Pickler, Jordin Sparks, Lauren Alaina, Phillip Phillips, Laine Hardy, Alejandro Aranda and extra all lent their voices to the video, which Entertainment Tonight stories hadn’t been carried out on TV since 1985.

The pre-recorded video featured all the singers belting out the tune remotely as a result of the coronavirus pandemic forcing even the “Idol” finale to go digital. Their faces have been imposed over varied landmarks all through the United States that, whereas usually bustling with individuals, are proven empty as the nation stays at residence in isolation to curtail the unfold of COVID-19.

“We Are the World” was initially conceived as a charity single, carried out by a myriad of artists in the 1980s as half of the supergroup USA for Africa. It benefited famine aid efforts and, at the time, bought greater than 20 million copies to turn out to be one of the best-selling singles of all time.

This isn’t the first time that the monitor has been repurposed to assist elevate spirits throughout a brand new tragedy. In 2010, stars like Celine Dion, Jennifer Hudson, Justin Bieber, Janet Jackson, Snoop Dogg, Miley Cyrus and Toni Braxton have been tapped to sing a cover of “We Are the World” after a devastating earthquake hit Haiti.

As of Friday morning, the novel coronavirus has contaminated greater than 4,444,670 individuals throughout 188 nations and territories, leading to over 302,493 deaths. In the U.S., all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed instances of COVID-19, tallying over 1,417,889 diseases and at the least 85,906 deaths.