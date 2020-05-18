‘American Idol’ crowns Season 3 winner virtually

The ABC singing competitors introduced its winner on Sunday.

Just Sam turned the present’s first ever “at home” winner, beating out finalists Julia Gargano, Arthur Gunn, Dillon James, Louis Knight, Francisco Martin and Jonny West.

The 21-year-old subway singer from Harlem was congratulated by decide Luke Bryant after her win.

“No one more deserving of this life-changing experience,” Bryant tweeted. “Congratulations @CoJustsam. We love you #AmericanIdol @AmericanIdol.”