American Idol creator Simon Fuller turns to TikTok talent



Simon Fuller and TikTok desire to discover users who can end up being”a cultural phenomenon”





Simon Fuller, who developed Pop Idol and American Idol and introduced The Spice Girls, has actually coordinated with TikTok to discover the next huge pop group.

In a contemporary twist on the talent reveal format, wannabes will be able to audition through the video-sharing app.

Fuller stated the procedure would produce the”most connected pop group ever”

.

He stated: “TikTok has empowered self-expression and creativity and captured the hearts and minds of hundreds of millions of passionate users.”

‘The next level of pop fandom’

The British impresario included: “The next generation of pop stars have actually excitedly welcomed the platform.

“With the aid of the TikTok audience, I will unite a line-up of unbelievable artists to shape the next level of pop fandom.

“This will be the most connected pop group ever, thriving on every platform and sharing their talent and positive energy with the world.”

New music stars like Mxmtoon and struck tracks like Doja Cat’s Say So, …