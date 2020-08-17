‘American Idol’ couple Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner expecting first child

Barrett, 20, and Foehner, 24, exposed they are having an infant lady due early next year.

“We are really thrilled. The Lord has actually blessed us with a kid, and we’re actually thrilled to lastly have the ability to share the news with everyone and simply have a huge old household event about it,” Barrett stated.

The couple discovered they were pregnant in May after getting wed in October 2019.

“We were in Texas visiting Cade’s side of his family,” she remembered. “And it’s funny, because I did not think that I was. Around lunchtime, I remember taking the test and my eyes nearly crossed! I was like, ‘Wait, is that two lines?’ I came running out to Cade and was just like, ‘Oh my gosh, I think I am.’ That’s all that I said, and he knew what that meant. I started crying, and it was very sweet.”

Foehner stated they have actually constantly discussed having kids.

“Then, of course, with the pandemic happening, there was this huge amount of time of getting to think and rethink what life was going to be about,” he discussed. “So we began attempting practically at the start of the entire pandemic. It occurred quite rapidly. We were expecting it …