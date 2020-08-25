American Girl honors pandemic heroes by turning them into one-of-a-kind dolls

The popular doll line, owned by Mattel, asked kids throughout the nation to choose an impressive hero in their life as part of its Heroes with Heart contest, which is developed to thank and honor individuals who have actually risked their lives in the middle of thepandemic

The winners got a one-of-a-kind, tailor-made American Girl doll and clothing in their hero’s similarity to present the honoree, in addition to a $200 American Girl present card for the nominator, a representative for American Girl informed CNN.

“We had an amazing response with more than 1K nominations of really moving stories,” the representative stated in an e-mail declaration. “Our criteria points of originality, being heartfelt in nature and fitting the contest theme helped us narrow it down, but truly every submission was moving and it’s wonderful to hear of all the real-life community heroes around us.”

April O’Quinn, a Virginia- based paramedic who was amongst the chosen heroes, informed CNN “it’s a huge, huge honor to represent females in EMS.”

“People tend to forget the EMS providers and for this to be so huge now in our community,” she stated. “They are just absolutely loving it.” The 39-year-old, who has more than 15 years of experience on the task, contracted Covid -19 and after recuperating, right away went back to work to take care of others. O’Quinn’s niece Lacey chose …

