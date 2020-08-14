American Football super coach Ted Lasso signs for Premier League club

AFC Richmond exposed the not likely hire after impressing in the U.S. in a various sport totally, and he’ll be seeking to silence the skeptics

In among the most unexpected statements of the season, Premier League side AFC Richmond have actually revealed American coach Ted Lasso as their brand-new supervisor.

The visit has actually come as a shock to football experts and fans alike, with some noteworthy names left puzzled regarding why the Premier League side would select somebody without any experience in football management and no experience in football at any level.

Despite those bookings, Lasso does have training experience in a various kind of football, having actually formerly organized an American Football group at college level.

He will bring with him experience from his time as a lower-tier Kansas college coach and will be helped by Coach Beard.

It is hoped that Lasso’s arrival can assist get the very best out of gamers such as veteran Roy Kent and brilliant young star Jamie Tartt.







The statement was a carefully secured trick up until Friday’s unveiling where Lasso was provided the chance to talk to reporters for the very first time and expose why he has actually chosen to check himself in England’s leading flight, having never ever coached a soccer group …