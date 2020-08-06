American Electric Power Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q2 By Investing.com

©Reuters American Electric Power Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q2



Investing com – American Electric Power (NYSE:-RRB- reported on Thursday 2nd quarter that beat experts’ projections and revenue that disappointed expectations.

American Electric Power revealed earnings per share of $1.08 on revenue of $3.50 B. Analysts surveyed byInvesting com prepared for EPS of $1.04 on revenue of $3.93 B.

American Electric Power shares are down 10% from the start of the year, still down 19.19% from its 52 week high of $10497 set on February 4. They are under-performing the which is up 3% from the start of the year.

American Electric Power follows other significant Utilities sector earnings this month

American Electric Power’s report follows an earnings beat by NextEra Energy on July 24, who reported EPS of $2.61 on revenue of $4.2 B, compared to projections EPS of $2.5 on revenue of $5.17 B.

Dominion Energy had actually beat expectations on July 31 with 2nd quarter EPS of $0.82 on revenue of $3.59 B, compared to anticipate for EPS of $0.79 on revenue of $3.98 B.

Stay updated on all of the approaching earnings reports by going toInvesting com’s earnings calendar