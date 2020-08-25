American Airlines will lay off 19,000 workers if it doesn’t get additional federal help

The world’s biggest airline company, which had 133,700 workers heading into this year, states it will need to reduce headcount by “at least” 40,000 workers. It stated that 12,500 had actually consented to leave the business with early retirement or buyout packages , and another 11,000 had actually consented to voluntary furloughs forOctober

“Even with those sacrifices, approximately 19,000 of our team members will be involuntarily furloughed or separated from the company on October 1, unless there is an extension of the [federal help],” stated the letter that American CEO Doug Parker and President Robert Isom sent out to workers. American stated layoff notifications were sent Tuesday to 17,500 workers

Under regards to the CARES Act , which supplied as much as $50 billion of help to the United States airline company market, airlines might not lay off or involuntarily furlough personnel till October 1.

“The only problem with the legislation is that when it was enacted in March, it was assumed that by September 30, the virus would be under control and demand for air travel would have returned,” stated the letter.