American Airlines to raise $3.5billion in financing and United readies $5billion sale over COVID-19

American Airlines will raise $3.5 billion in new financing and United Airlines is reportedly preparing a debt sale to raise $5 billion, since the largest commercial airlines in the entire world work on raising cash through the coronavirus outbreak.

American and United, the second and third largest carriers respectively by revenue after Delta Air Lines, are seeking the brand new funding as air carriers take to to hang on to cash amid groundings and airline travel slow downs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Delta, Southwest and JetBlue Airways likewise have relied on debt to ensure they maintain enough cash available during COVID-19.

The biggest airlines have already been spending around $45 million per day to protect their balance sheets, Bloomberg reports.

COVID-19 initially was the reason for grounding thousands of planes across the industry going back to mid-March once the deadly flu-like virus began its spread.

As cities over the states have begun reopening after mandated lockdowns imposed to support the coronavirus, most travelers on flights have already been those seeking to escape for vacations at cheaper ticket prices after months of being in quarantine.

While demand is expected to get, a full recovery from the impacts of COVID-19 isn’t expected to come for decades. Delta in a presentation on Friday says it sees a ‘slow and choppy’ recovery and that it will likely take three yeas for this to reach ‘a new level of normal’.

Shares of American were down 6.75 per cent on after markets closed Monday following the carrier’s announcement that it would be raising $3.5 billion in new financing.

The carrier said in a statement per day before that $750 million of shares and exactly the same amount of senior convertible notes due in 2025 will soon be made available for sale.

American will offer $1.5 billion in senior secured notes enter into a $500 million term loan facility, according to Bloomberg.

American had previously accepted $5.8 billion in financial the help of the Payroll Support Program, or PSP, which have been approved through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as CARES.

The federal funds, which are targeted to support team member salaries and benefits, will come in two forms: a direct grant of $4.1 billion, and a low-interest rate loan of $1.7 billion. In addition to the $5.8 billion, American expects to obtain a second loan from the Treasury of around $4.75 billion.

American has said it will have $11 billion in cash by the end of June, if it successfully secures its second federal loan. During the same time, Delta expects to have more than $15 billion in cash, Southwest $13.9 billion and United $9.4 billion.

United stocks also were down Monday, dropping .81 percent, on news that the carrier was dealing with a group of banks lead by Goldman Sachs to sell $5 billion in debt.

Goldman has been gauging investor appetites for the United debt offering, say sources who spoke to Bloomberg, but who asked to stay anonymous because the opportunities for investment are being discussed privately.

A potential bond price is being floated to investors with a maturity date seven to eight years out and with a yield of approximately 7 %, the sources say.

United is falling straight back on its frequent-flyer program for the offering, which also can sometimes include leveraged loans. The debt also could have one investment-grade rating, Bloomberg reports. Terms are still pending, sources tell the news outlet.

The banks, Bloomberg reports, are anxious to market the chance since the institutions are underwriting the debt themselves. The sale, if it goes through, would be the biggest debt sale considering that the pandemic began in mid-March.

Spokespersons at United and Goldman did not straight away respond when DailyMail.com reached out.

Among other large air carriers, Southwest Airlines received $3.2 billion in emergency the help of the government and applied for yet another loan.

Southwest’s CEO Gary Kelly during the time of the first loan said the government’s relief plan had given the markets sufficient confidence that his company had been able to raise an additional $6 billion.

‘I think we have what we need to see our way through,’ Kelly said.

‘We have until September to make that decision’ on additional government aid.’

Southwest is the eighth largest carrier by revenue, according to industry data compiled by Statista.