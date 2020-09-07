American Airlines Hit With Backlash For Allowing Flight Attendants To Wear ‘Black Lives Matter’ Pins

American Airlines is being hit with tons of backlash after announcing on Sunday that it would allow flight attendants to wear “Black Lives Matter” pins on their uniform while on duty.

American Airlines Allows Employees To Wear BLM Pins

“Clearly we live in a time where it is so important to have a dialogue about this important issue of racism in our society and try to find common ground,” American Airlines said in a statement, according to Fox News. “American is truly committed to having an inclusive culture that is welcoming to all and a reflection of our country and world.”

“This is why American is so committed to creating a more tolerant and diverse team,” the airline company added. “Through our partnership with American’s office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, we are continuing to work through an overall plan for addressing these issues in our workplace.”

Not stopping there, American Airlines also said that it is working on its own signature pin to show “its symbolic support of a diverse and inclusive work environment.” This pin will reportedly be created by the airline’s Black Professional Network.

RELATED: Woman Harassed By BLM Rioters Reveals Why She Refused To Submit To Them

American Airlines Hit With Backlash

However, this move quickly backfired on American…