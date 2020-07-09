American Airlines flight attendant died suddenly during flight

The late steward had worked for American Airlines for 20 years.

NURSE SENTENCED AFTER GETTING ‘8-OUT-OF-10’ LEVEL DRUNK ON PLANE AND SCRATCHING FRIEND’S FACE

“We know that many of you worked with Joe and know you will miss him deeply,” the carrier said in a statement. “Those who also work with Jett, as well as our entire flight attendant family, will want to be sure and keep her and their son, Brandon Jett, in your thoughts during this difficult time. We are working directly with the family to support their needs.”

“Our hearts go out to all who knew and worked with Joe.”

American Airlines did not release Tormes’ age or reason behind death.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

A spokesperson for the carrier confirmed to Fox News that the flight landed at St. Louis Lambert International Airport at 8:05 a.m. on Sunday, and took off for Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport at 1:54 p.m. with a new crew.

In the letter, the airline thanked airport customer service and flight ops teams at St. Louis for supporting Jett and the passengers.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS’ CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE