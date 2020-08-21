American Airlines dropping service to 15 cities. This is likely only the beginning

American “continues to evaluate its network and plans for additional schedule changes in the coming weeks,” the business said in a news release.

The impacted cities are Del Rio, Texas; Dubuque, Iowa; Florence, South Carolina; Greenville, North Carolina; Huntington, West Virginia, Joplin, MiIssouri; Kalamazoo, Michigan; Lake Charles, Louisiana; New Haven, Connecticut; New Windsor, New York; Roswell, New Mexico; Sioux City, Iowa; Springfield, Illinois; Stillwater, Oklahoma; and Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Those cities vary from about 30,000 individuals, such as Williamsport and Del Rio, to the Kalamazoo-Battle Creek city location that consists of half a million individuals.

Though airlines have actually dramatically decreased the variety of flights they’re running, significant providers that accepted federal help through the CARES Act previously this year have actually up until now been disallowed from cutting off service to a whole market. But that requirement ends this fall, and American Airlines has already notified 25,000 workers that they might be furloughed beginning October 1.The business has stated it supports a CARES Act extension through March 2021, nevertheless. Small- city airports have actually currently been struck especially hard by the pandemic’s financial fallout, and if airlines stop serving specific locations completely, it might leave a smattering of flight “deserts” that will make it harder for those places to bring their economies back to life when the pandemic subsides. “About 75% of our traffic is a service …

