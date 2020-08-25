American Airlines announces plan to cut 19,000 jobs—unless Congress extends pandemic aid

After months of alerting about looming task losses when their pandemic bailout ends, the nation’s biggest airlines are getting closer to making it.

American Airlines anticipates to get rid of 19,000 tasks, through 17,500 uncontrolled furloughs and 1,500 layoffs, onOct 1, the airline companysaid Tuesday About 1,600 pilots and 8,100 flight attendants will be consisted of in the furloughs, according to a letter the airline company sent out to staff members.

Another 12,500 staff members have actually retired and 11,000 are taking a voluntary leave of lack for the month of October– indicating that American anticipates to cut an overall of 40,000 staff members from a labor force that numbered 140,000 at the start of thepandemic The airline company had actually formerly cautioned that it anticipated to furlough up to 25,000 employees inOctober

American’s statement, a day after Delta Air Lines warned pilots that it prepares to furlough almost 2,000 of them in October, comes as the airline company market faces the approaching expiration of the CARES Act’s $25 billion in federal aid, regardless of a continuous drop in worldwide travel. American anticipates to be flying at less than 50% of its capability by the 4th quarter of 2020, it stated Tuesday, with long-haul global travel at just a quarter of in 2015’s levels.

Under the regards to the federal aid, …

Read The Full Article